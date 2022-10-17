Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene complete 23 years of wedding

Back in the 1990s, Bollywood actress Madhur Dixit ruled the industry with her amazing performances on the big screen. After making a name for herself in show business, the actress married a doctor in the US. The sweet couple has been together for 23 years as of today, October 17.

If you look at Dr. Nene’s Instagram profile, it’s clear that he never misses a chance to show his actress-wife how much he loves her. So, on the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary, Nene posted an old photo of himself with Madhuri on Instagram. Dixit was interesting because she looked stunning in an olive green saree and a million-dollar smile.

In the caption, Dr. Nene used a quote from Aristotle: “Love is one soul living in two bodies.” Later, he wrote a sweet note to the “Dhak Dhak” girl that said, “Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife, also known as my heart, my soul, and my life! As we keep going on this wonderful journey of life together, my love for you grows every year. I’m so thankful for you and for the life we’ve made together.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial) Advertisement

“Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures,” Shriram wrote at the end of his essay. I love you so much, babe!” with a couple of hearts and kisses. As soon as he posted the photo, wishes poured in from fans of the actress and the doctor’s Instagram followers. “Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple!” wrote one user. “May Bappa bless you both with a long life together and happiness,” wrote another.

For those who don’t know, Madhuri and Shriram got married in 1999, but no one knew about it. The actress finished all of her work obligations right after her wedding so she could move to Los Angeles with her new husband. But in 2011, she went back to India. She is currently a judge on the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also Read Throwback: Top 5 Neelam Muneer viral dance videos Neelum Muneer is a talented Pakistani actor who has established herself in...