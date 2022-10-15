Madhuri Dixit claims she was instructed to “sit and look to the household”

She continued by stating that many people question her dancing now that she is a mother.

People take housewives for granted, and she will do it, says the “Devdas” actress.

Thanks to her husband, mother, and mother-in-law, she continued, nothing of the sort had worried her.

Advertisement

Actress Madhuri Dixit recently revealed that before she embraced motherhood, people used to criticize her for dancing and advised her to stay at home and take care of the house.

In an interview with a news website, Madhuri discussed how people’s opinions of her altered after she got married and had children. None of these things upset her, according to her.

The actress continued by elaborating by saying that these things do occur and that people hold various beliefs. She continued by stating that many people question her dancing now that she is a mother. Please sit and take care of the house. But I think we still carry out all of this. We take care of the house, the kids, and everything else, Madhuri told the news.

People take housewives for granted, and she will do it, says the “Devdas” actress. This mindset puts people off. Why is that, then? She needs to take action just for herself. Thanks to her husband, mother, and mother-in-law, she continued, nothing of the sort had worried her.

In the meantime, Madhuri was most recently spotted in Anand Tiwari’s “Maja Ma,” which also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Rajit Kapur, and Srishti Shrivastava. It was made available on an OTT platform on October 6.

Also Read Roohi and Yash’s response as Karan Johar sings Abhi Na Jao for them Interestingly, the 50-year-old actor posted a video of his twin children Roohi...