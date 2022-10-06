The multitalented actress Madhuri Dixit recently spent INR 48 crore to purchase a property in the Worli neighbourhood of Mumbai.

The information was made public by Zapkey.com, which has access to the document.

The reservation for this property was made on September 8th, and it can be found in the Indiabulls Blu development.

The apartment that Madhuri reserved is located on the 53rd level of the building and has a total square footage of 5,384 ft. The structure includes a total of seven parking spaces for vehicles.

According to the Indiabulls website, the home features a breathtaking panorama of the Arabian Sea. In addition, there is a swimming pool, football field, tennis court, squash court, fitness centre, badminton court, and cricket net included on the site.

Before, in 2021, Dixit signed a contract for an apartment at the Indiabulls Blu building that was located in Worli. The unit was on the 29th floor. She agreed to pay a rent of INR 12.5 lakh per month in exchange for leasing this property for a period of three years.

Regarding Madhuri Dixit’s professional life, the film Maja Ma is currently being shown on Prime Video. According to NDTV, the film also contains the acting talents of Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and a large number of other individuals.