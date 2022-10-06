Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit spends 48 crore rupees on a luxurious property in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit spends 48 crore rupees on a luxurious property in Mumbai

Articles
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit spends 48 crore rupees on a luxurious property in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit spends 48 crore rupees on a luxurious property in Mumbai

Advertisement
  • The multitalented actress Madhuri Dixit recently spent INR 48 crore to purchase a property in the Worli neighbourhood of Mumbai.
  • The information was made public by Zapkey.com, which has access to the document.
  • The reservation for this property was made on September 8th, and it can be found in the Indiabulls Blu development.
Advertisement

The apartment that Madhuri reserved is located on the 53rd level of the building and has a total square footage of 5,384 ft. The structure includes a total of seven parking spaces for vehicles.

Also Read

According to the Indiabulls website, the home features a breathtaking panorama of the Arabian Sea. In addition, there is a swimming pool, football field, tennis court, squash court, fitness centre, badminton court, and cricket net included on the site.

Before, in 2021, Dixit signed a contract for an apartment at the Indiabulls Blu building that was located in Worli. The unit was on the 29th floor. She agreed to pay a rent of INR 12.5 lakh per month in exchange for leasing this property for a period of three years.

Also Read

Madhuri Dixit’s recent photoshoot leaves fans stunned
Madhuri Dixit’s recent photoshoot leaves fans stunned

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous photoshoot....

Regarding Madhuri Dixit’s professional life, the film Maja Ma is currently being shown on Prime Video. According to NDTV, the film also contains the acting talents of Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and a large number of other individuals.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian?
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian?
Julianne Moore says she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
Julianne Moore says she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
Azlan Warisha & Kanwal Zulqarnain spotted at Ducky Bhai's Shendi
Azlan Warisha & Kanwal Zulqarnain spotted at Ducky Bhai's Shendi
Kylie Jenner sees her glimpses in daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner sees her glimpses in daughter Stormi
Shakira in shock over the success of her new single
Shakira in shock over the success of her new single
Abby Elliott discloses the gender of her unborn baby
Abby Elliott discloses the gender of her unborn baby
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story