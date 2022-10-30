Malobika Banerjee Surprize: Vijay Deverakonda Did a Hindi Film

Malobika Banerjee first tried this genre with her song Jee Lene Do.

Bengali actress-singer Malobika Banerjee, who turned rapper with her new song Jee Lene Do, believes that if Lisa of South Korea’s Blackpink can rap and people accept Cardi B as a rapper, why can’t India? Banerjee first tried this genre with her song, which has over 6 million YouTube views. In an interview, she said that people here think women can’t rap, but artists should introduce new things.

“People still tell me that rap is difficult and it is for boys and ask me why did I try it? So I tell them that Cardi B is also a rapper, Lisa from Blackpink also raps and we listen to them. In fact, the South Korean band has so many fans in India. It is not that people won’t accept it. We, as artists, have to offer them new things. My song has more than 6 million views. I am someone who has never done this before and never collaborated with someone like Badshah and my video doesn’t even have any other popular face for whom one might say that I got the views. This is my earning. And the views are proof that people are liking it,” she said.

She says, “Our mindset is such that we think if a woman raps, people won’t accept that. But I feel that is wrong. Offer that to the audience first. Even Armaan Malik did an English song. At least he tried. So we should always keep offering new things to people because we never know what they end up liking. The audience doesn’t want to be rigid. They don’t care whether the singer is a man or a woman, they want good content and they will definitely accept that.”

