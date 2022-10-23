Yesterday, Manish Malhotra, a well-known fashion designer in India, hosted a star-studded Diwali party at his home.

Additionally present at the party were Kajol and Madhuri Dixit, who appeared to be enjoying themselves immensely

On a song, the duo could be observed interacting well

Kajol shared a video on Instagram with the ‘Dancing Queen’ and wrote: “With the original Dancing Queen! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor.. and @manishmalhotra thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Madhuri also wore a classy ethnic attire to the Diwali party, while Kajol chose a stunning black and tea pink shimmering sari.

According to Indian source, other famous people who attended this incredible celebration night included Katrine Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many more.