Kajol looks eternally beautiful in new photo she shared
Actor Kajol took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a selfie as...
Kajol shared a video on Instagram with the ‘Dancing Queen’ and wrote: “With the original Dancing Queen! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor.. and @manishmalhotra thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time!”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Madhuri also wore a classy ethnic attire to the Diwali party, while Kajol chose a stunning black and tea pink shimmering sari.
According to Indian source, other famous people who attended this incredible celebration night included Katrine Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many more.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.