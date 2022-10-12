Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse in this survival thriller

The upcoming projects for Janhvi Kapoor, who was most recently seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry, look really intriguing

One of her next films is Mili, which is the first time the actress and her father, Boney Kapoor, have worked together

The survival thriller film, directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, is a translation of the Malayalam film Helen

In addition to Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa are featured in the movie. Fans had been waiting impatiently for any news regarding the film, and now Janhvi Kapoor has unveiled the Mili first look poster.

Mili’s first-look poster with Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared the first look poster for her forthcoming movie Mili on her Instagram page. Janhvi is depicted on the poster as being extremely happy and upbeat while toting a rucksack. Janhvi’s outfit for this movie is fairly straightforward; she can be seen sporting a navy blue top and having her hair pulled back into a ponytail. The actress portrays a nurse in the film, and the poster for the film includes information about her character, Mili Naudiyal, including her name, age, and nursing degree.

Mili’s poster is gorgeous, but the caption caught people’s attention more. “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote.

Look at the post below.

On working with her father, Janhvi Kapoor Mili Boney Kapoor

When Janhvi Kapoor finished filming Mili last year, she shared some images from the set and wrote a letter on her time spent with her father, Boney Kapoor. “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”

Mili’s theatrical premiere date

Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will hit theatres next month, an Indian source exclusively revealed a few days ago. According to a source, “Mili is directed by national award winner, Mathukutty Xavier and the team is all excited to bring it on the big screen on November 4. It’s a survival thriller and the campaign begins within the next 10 days.”