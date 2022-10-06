According to insiders close to the director, Boney Kapoor has fixed the theatrical release dates for three of his next movies

Including the Janhvi Kapoor-starring Mili, the Ajith starred Thunivu, and the Ajay Devgn-starring sport drama Maidaan.

The director begins his career in November with a film starring his daughter Janhvi.

According to a person familiar with the project, “Mili is directed by national award winner, Mathukutty Xavier and the team is all excited to bring it on the big screen on November 4,”

Janhvi and her father, Boney, collaborated on Mili for the first time. The source continued, “It’s a survival thriller and the campaign begin within the next 10 days,” the source added. The release of Mili will be followed by his big-ticket action thriller, Thunivu with Ajith Kumar in lead. “The last schedule of Thunivu is expected to be wrapped up around October 20 and the makers will officially announce the day once the shoot is completed. As of now, the idea is to release Thunivu during the festive season of Pongal, but the final call will be taken around October 22,” the person said.

H Vinoth’s film Thunivu, which stars Ajith Kumar in a gray-scale performance. Bangkok is where the final scheduling is supposed to happen. Finally, the premiere date for Amit Sharma’s eagerly anticipated sport drama Maidaan is set for February 17, 2023. The source continued, “It’s currently in the post-production stage and will hit the big screen in February,”

March will hold special meaning for the director as he makes his acting debut in the romantic comedy co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan. In the movie, he portrays a person who is something like himself. Release is planned for Holi 2023. Follow Pinkvilla for additional updates.