Mira Kapoor shares funny reel with kaju katli, netizen reacts

There is a lot more to Diwali than just a celebration of lights. Everything makes us joyful, including the apparel and the Diwali ki safai. But the snacks and treats that folks get to enjoy around this time are what people really appreciate! We appear to be unable to finish the boxes of desserts we have in these few days. And it appears that she is also addicted to a delectable slice of kaju katli. Recently, Mira Kapoor posted a reel in which she discussed how much she enjoys this treat.

In the short clip, she took on the Instagram trend where she first wrote, “I don’t have a sweet tooth. ” This was followed by “kaju katli: Love me, hate me, you can’t ignore me.” In the caption’s post, she wrote, “Post Diwali discipline. ”

Here is the reel that she shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Just a few hours ago, she posted this footage to her Instagram. Since then, it has received 132,000 likes, 1.1 million views, and several comments. To put it simply, Kaju katli prevails, remarked one person. “After all,” a second individual said, “Kaju katli is Kaju katli.” A third individual chimed in, “Wow, Kaju katli is love.” A fourth individual added, “I loved kaju katli when I was younger. The last time I consumed one escapes me.” Emojis have been used as reactions by many different people.