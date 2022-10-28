Advertisement
‘Mission Lion’: Tiger Shroff flying to London in December to shoot

‘Mission Lion’: Tiger Shroff flying to London in December to shoot
  • Tiger Shroff has been cast in Jagan Shakti’s new Akshay Kumar film.
  • Vashu Bhagnani may produce “Mission Lion” Tiger may fly to London in December for filming.
  • The film’s heroine is undetermined.
Tiger Shroff’s most recent movie, “Heropanti 2,” was a box office failure; however, Jackie Shroff’s son is already working on his next project. Since yesterday, Tiger has been given a role in the upcoming film by Jagan Shakti starring Akshay Kumar. It’s possible that Vashu Bhagnani will make “Mission Lion.” The second film that Bhagnani and Tiger have worked on together, after Vikas Bahl’s “Ganapath.” We also learned that the producers of “Mission Lion” are going to start negotiating Tiger’s dates very soon. It was speculated that Akshay Kumar would play the lead role in this film, but ultimately the project was scrapped.
This morning, new information was made available. Tiger’s schedule is in Vashu’s hands. Tiger suggested to Vashu that they shoot in December. It’s possible that Tiger will travel to London in December.

It has not yet been decided who the film’s heroine will be. Although they have narrowed it down to a few candidates, Vashu’s office has not yet made a decision. The balance cast and a number of other methods are currently being improved.

