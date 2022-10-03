Advertisement
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt exclaims, “My tiny one kicks nonstop,”

Articles
  • Alia Bhatt, fresh after the triumph of her much-anticipated film, Brahmastra, received the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 on Sunday in Singapore
  • Adding yet another accolade to her already impressive résumé.

The actress from Gangubai Kathiawadi attended a function wearing a bronze gold cape gown by Gauri and Nainika that showed off her growing baby belly. In her acceptance speech, she not only gave a fantastic performance but also gushed about her “little one.”

Alia declared,  “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country – a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else and it’s a song that I hope to sing all over the world.” She added, “And lastly when it comes to making an impact, I hope that I can continue to do so in whatever way possible, but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.” she continued.

 

She also thanked her loved ones for listening to her long speech: “Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis,” she joked.

Alia has upcoming roles in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, as well as Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia, too, will make her big screen debut in Heart Of Stone.

