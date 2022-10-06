Advertisement
Edition: English
More Pics: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt at her baby shower

Articles
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child.
  • In April of this year, the pair exchanged vows.
  • On Wednesday, the expecting mother’s relatives and friends hosted a baby shower for her in anticipation of the child’s birth.
Numerous celebrities, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Karisma Kapoor, attended the event. It was planned at the couple’s home, Vastu. The family members have posted the images on their social media pages, and they have gone viral. The actress today also posted the images to her Instagram feed.

Post by Alia Bhatt:
Alia shared some fresh images with the hashtag “Just love” and a heart symbol. She appears in several photos posing alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In the first image, both parents can be seen giggling, while in the second, Ranbir can be seen kissing Alia. Her family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anushka Ranjan, and others, have also seen her photos. You’ll be reminded of their wedding by the venue’s decor.

Alia and Ranbir’s attire:
Ranbir wore a pink kurta, and Alia wore an Anarkali suit in a mustard colour. The expectant mother looked absolutely stunning, and her pregnancy glow is something to behold. All of her photos showed her beaming with happiness. A Kundan maang tika and jewellery were the finishing touches to her outfit.

Have a look at this:

 

