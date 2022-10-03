Most popular Tamil film of 2022 is “Ponniyin Selvan: I”

Ponniyin Selvan: I did a roaring business at the box office, collecting a total of INR 80 crore on its first day of release around the world.

According to Hindustan Times, the movie’s phenomenal first day performance at the box office places it among the most successful Tamil films of this year, placing it ahead of films like Vikram and Valimai.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast with Jayam Ravi playing the title role. Also featured in the film are Vikram, Karthi, Aishwariya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dulipala as lead characters. The movie has been praised by critics, particularly for the directing that was provided by Mani Ratnam, the performance that was delivered by Aishwarya Rai, and the musical score that was composed by AR Rahman.

The historical drama is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1955. The novel focuses on a fictionalised story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who is slated to sit on the seat of the Chola emperor Rajaraja I. The film’s sequel will be slated to come out in the following year.