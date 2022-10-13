Mother of Kriti Sanon Geeta Sanon claims that her pupils now refer to her as “Kriti’s mum.”

According to sources, Geeta Sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon, stated in a recent interview that she has assumed a new persona ever since Kriti’s rise to fame in the film industry.

Geeta Sanon’s day job is teaching, and she’s also a published novelist. She revealed that everyone, including her pupils, refers to her as “Kriti’s mother” rather than “Geeta ma’am.”

According to what Geeta Sanon said to a newspaper, “When I used to pass from the corridor, students used to say that this is that same Geeta Sanon ma’am, who has written the book.” as I passed through the hallways where they were located.

In addition to this, she stated, “Students used those books so I was popular because of the books. And after she came into the field (Bollywood), now it was, ‘Oh that’s Kriti Sanon’s mom’. So, even in college, my identity has totally changed.”

In 2014, Kriti Sanon made her debut in the role of an actress in the Telugu film titled 1: Nenokkadine. In the same year, she had her first appearance in Bollywood with the film Heropanti, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff.