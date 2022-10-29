Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition.

She bravely wrote about her illness on social media.

Her co-stars and fans wished her well as she faces a new challenge.

She wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS”

Myositis?

Myositis describes uncommon conditions. Muscles are weak, uncomfortable, or agonising. Your immune system targets healthy tissue, causing myositis.

Shriya Saran, Raashii Khanna, and others wish Samantha.

Samantha’s film industry colleagues and co-stars including Raashii Khanna, Nandu Reddy, Sushmitha Konidela, and others wished her well as she faces a new challenge.

The actress reportedly traveled to the US for treatment of a rare skin disease a few months ago. However, the Yashoda actress came to the US to prepare for her role in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has back-to-back South and Bollywood films. She prepares to release Yashoda. Samantha will play princess Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam, a legendary film. In December’s Kushi, she’ll star with Vijay Deverakonda. Her second picture is with Liger after Mahanati (2018).

