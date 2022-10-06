Nafisa Ali colors her hair pink to surprise her kids and grandchildren

The actor Nafisa Ali posted two images of her pink-colored hair on her Instagram account.

The actor Nafisa Ali posted two images of her pink-colored hair on her Instagram account. She proudly displayed her new color while explaining why she had done so. She can be seen in the photos sporting a spectacle and a floral kurti. Through her photographs, she grinned and revealed pink hair with an open hairstyle. She will star in the November 11, 2022, theatrical release of Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

She captioned her pictures, “Today I felt I needed to let my hair down and just have some fun. I love pink !!! So bought this on line and did it myself to surprise my kids and grandchildren. Nutty Nani.”

“Coloring one’s hair in a colorful color is a treatment in itself, very therapeutic,” one of her fans said. Love it.” Oh my gosh, another follower wrote. I simply adore it and will definitely do it, inshallah. Another fan said, “You look so lovely! You remind me of my late nani, who was also a colorful soul and sadly died away last year from COVID.” Many of her followers used heart emojis in response to her images to show how much they liked her new style.

Actor Nafisa Ali has appeared in a number of movies, including Major Saab, Bewafaa, Yamla Paagla Dewaana, and others. She and her family are currently residing in Delhi.

Alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta, she will appear in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan. A movie about friendship called Uunchai is expected to be released on November 11, 2022. Sooraj Barjatya, who has directed movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Hum Aapke Hain Koun, is in charge of directing it.