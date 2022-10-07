Nafisa Ali Sodhi, a seasoned actress, is highly active on social media and rewards followers with the cutest photos on Instagram.

It’s fun to follow her on social media as she posts selfies and photos of her family, friends, and pets.

The 65-year-old actress recently made headlines after Instagram photographs of her showing off her new look went viral.

To surprise her children and grandchildren, Nafisa Ali decided to get a makeover and dye her own hair pink.

Nafisa Ali’s most recent Instagram image shows off her pink hair.

After thoroughly tinting her white hair pink, Nafisa Ali posted a few images on her Instagram account. Nafisa Ali claimed that she was merely looking to have fun by referring to herself as ‘Nutty Nani’ “Today I felt I needed to let my hair down and just have some fun I love pink !!! So bought this on line and did it myself to surprise my kids and grandchildren. Nutty Nani, ”

Nafisa Ali appears to be having a great time while flaunting her pink hair in the selfies. Her admirers showered the actress with love by leaving lovely remarks on her new look since they think she is too cool. One supporter said, “What joy! One person commented, “The hair colour gently complements the clothing,” and another said, “You look wonderful!” Look at the images below.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi notified followers in a different tweet that she is currently in Delhi and will undergo a PET scan on October 10. “Good morning- happy as I am in Delhi to be with my family. Having my PET scan on 10th Oct… just a follow up routine so wish me good health please. Thank you our beautiful world for being my guiding light .” she wrote. Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali revealed in a post from last year that she is ready to appear in her new movie because her illness is in remission.

