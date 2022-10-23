Advertisement
Navya Nanda’s grandmother Jaya Bachchan says she is proud of her

Articles
  • According to a report from an Indian source, Jaya Bachchan stated that she is proud of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda
  • For fighting it back against the trolls in the most recent episode of What the Hell Navya
  • It is the podcast that Navya hosts with her granddaughter
Jaya Bachchan made a guest appearance alongside her daughter Shweta Bachchan on an episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast titled “Limelight & Lemons.” In the podcast, Jaya expressed her satisfaction with her granddaughter’s decision to defend herself against online trolls, saying that she makes her proud.

Shweta Bachchan stated that trolls are the most negative aspect of social media. In response, Navya responded by stating that she engages in online conflict with trolls. Navya responded by saying,

“I have the impression that it is my account, and if you have the right to say something about me, then I can write back.”

In response to this, her grandma Jaya encouraged her to engage in combat, and she is elated by the fact that her granddaughter is fighting.

What the Hell Navya is the name of a podcast that was created by Navya Naveli Nanda in collaboration with her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


