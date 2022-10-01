Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption

Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption

Articles
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption

Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption

Advertisement
  • Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.
  • She doesn’t work in show business, but on social media, she’s just as popular as a Bollywood diva.
  • Navya has a huge number of fans on social media, and her fans love her for being charming and taking risks.
Advertisement

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. She doesn’t work in show business, but on social media, she’s just as popular as a Bollywood diva. Navya has a huge number of fans on social media, and her fans love her for being charming and taking risks. The businesswoman also knows how to make the most of her popularity by bringing up important topics like women’s rights, consent, menstruation, and the environment. If you look closely at her Instagram feed, you’ll see that her posts are an easy way for her fans and followers to learn something new.

On Friday, Navya posted pictures of herself wearing a white suit on Instagram. Navya wrote in the caption, “Nani, what should I call this?” She was talking about her mother, Jaya Bachchan. “Nani is out.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is Navya Naveli Nanda’s mother. Ananya Panday replied to her post with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Advertisement

“What the Hell, Navya” is Navya Nanda’s debut podcast. She narrated tales alongside her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, star Jaya Bachchan. Navya and Shweta claimed in the 31-minute podcast that everyone takes Jaya’s opinion’very seriously.’ Shweta has an open mind, offers Navya room and advise, and is cool if Navya disagrees. “We don’t always agree, but at least everyone in our family gets an opportunity to be heard,” she added.

Navya manages a podcast network and an online health platform for women. Her startup aspires to address the gender gap in Indian health care by creating a secure online platform for women. She also established Naveli.

Navya’s podcast, made possible by Bumble India, will be aired every Saturday on IVM Podcasts beginning September 24.

Also Read

Who will Navya Naveli Nanda first or second to update about her life?
Who will Navya Naveli Nanda first or second to update about her life?

Nanda's podcast 'What the Hell Navya' launched on Saturday. The first episode...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Relationship expert criticizes Harry for 'pointing the finger'
Relationship expert criticizes Harry for 'pointing the finger'
Rakul Preet Singh delivers s*x education in Chhatriwali trailer
Rakul Preet Singh delivers s*x education in Chhatriwali trailer
Who is Thomas Van Straubanzee?
Who is Thomas Van Straubanzee?
Who exactly is James Meade?
Who exactly is James Meade?
Alia Bhatt likes Hailey Bieber's 'nepo baby' T-shirt in latest pics
Alia Bhatt likes Hailey Bieber's 'nepo baby' T-shirt in latest pics
Harry's jealousy and William's brutal response put an end to all arguments
Harry's jealousy and William's brutal response put an end to all arguments
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story