Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

She doesn’t work in show business, but on social media, she’s just as popular as a Bollywood diva.

Navya has a huge number of fans on social media, and her fans love her for being charming and taking risks.

On Friday, Navya posted pictures of herself wearing a white suit on Instagram. Navya wrote in the caption, “Nani, what should I call this?” She was talking about her mother, Jaya Bachchan. “Nani is out.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is Navya Naveli Nanda’s mother. Ananya Panday replied to her post with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

“What the Hell, Navya” is Navya Nanda’s debut podcast. She narrated tales alongside her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, star Jaya Bachchan. Navya and Shweta claimed in the 31-minute podcast that everyone takes Jaya’s opinion’very seriously.’ Shweta has an open mind, offers Navya room and advise, and is cool if Navya disagrees. “We don’t always agree, but at least everyone in our family gets an opportunity to be heard,” she added.

Navya manages a podcast network and an online health platform for women. Her startup aspires to address the gender gap in Indian health care by creating a secure online platform for women. She also established Naveli.

Navya’s podcast, made possible by Bumble India, will be aired every Saturday on IVM Podcasts beginning September 24.

