Actress Neha Dhupia was most recently seen in the Good Morning short.

The actress has frequently referenced the film and its focus on the challenges faced by working women in her social media posts.

But now that her son Guriq has turned one, she can’t keep her cool.

The actress and mother of two posted a series of photos and a heartfelt message for him to her social media accounts. Well, other famous people, including Saba Pataudi, also sent well-wishes to the kid.

The starlet took to her official Instagram to wish her son a happy birthday, writing, “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy…” You doubled your mother’s capacity to love through your example… The love that fills my chest right now is yours, now and always. I can’t wait to get back to you and do what I do best: bury my face in your kisses and laugh till my sides hurt. She is shown in the photos to be happy and holding her son. Both of them have adorable appearances. The actress, on the other hand, is very open about posting photos of her kids online.

In her birthday message, Saba Pataudi wished her godchild “Mahsha’Allah God bless” and added, “Joyful happy 1st Birthday.” Neha stated in an interview that she hopes her children, Mehr and Guriq, will grow up to be independent and pursue their passions. Is it because we want to be perfect? We want to make sure that we’re content! I don’t believe that a good report card or grades can bring you joy. “The key to happiness is just being good, doing good, and having a strong value system,” the actress was quoted as saying.

As an actress, Neha has appeared in a wide range of films, including Tumhari Sulu, Lust Stories, Helicopter Eela, Sanak, and A Thursday. Since Season 14, she has also been a key figure on MTV Roadies.