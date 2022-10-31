New dreadlock style on KGF star Yash is quite attractive

Harish Roy KGF actor battles with stage 4 throat cancer
Harish Roy has been diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. Reports suggest...
The Pan-India actor can be seen showing off his incredibly fashionable new hairstyle in his most recent images congratulating his son Yatharv on his third birthday. It’s obvious that he pulled it off expertly. The actor accessorised with sunglasses and wore casual clothing to highlight his long hair. It’s hard to resist the elegant pattern and exquisite braided appearance, can you?
Even after the phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has continued to make the proper noise, and his most recent appearance is sure to catch everyone’s attention once more. Despite being inventive, this look is quite urban.
Look at Yash’s images below:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.