Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush, says he didn’t change history

Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush, says he didn’t change history

Articles
Advertisement
Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush, says he didn’t change history

Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush, says he didn’t change history

Advertisement
  • One of the most eagerly anticipated movies is Om Raut’s Adipurush.
  • Fans have been impatiently awaiting the release of this monumental work
  • It stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in crucial parts.
Advertisement

After much anticipation, the movie’s teaser was ultimately formally unveiled to the public on October 2 in Ayodhya. It was a stunning event, and the teaser, particularly the VFX, has received a lot of attention since. In fact, the movie has already gotten into difficulty before it even opens.

Adipurush encounters obstacles

Adipurush has reportedly been into a lot of controversy as a result of its depictions of deities on film, according to sources in Aaj Tak. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan in the movie has reportedly received negative feedback from the audience. Om Raut recently talked about the VFX in the movie during an interview with a news website. He claimed that Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan had a significant influence on him and expressed confidence that he had treated Adipurush rightly.

Also Read

Om Raut talked about ‘fear of misrepresentation’ in ‘Adipurush’
Om Raut talked about ‘fear of misrepresentation’ in ‘Adipurush’

Since its release on October 2, Om Raut's "Adipurush" teaser has drawn...

Om Raut continued by stating that he is a fervent supporter of Lord Ram, that history has not been altered, and that he is proud of history. While working on this, we preserved the authenticity of this past. I was profoundly affected when I watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan, the man stated. Om further mentioned that the audience was astonished by the fact that the original Ramayan included a modern technology of its own. When he realised it included a tonne of cutting-edge technology they had never seen before, it shot to popularity. Om seems to be hinting that his movie uses modern technologies and keeps up with the times.

On Ravan’s look, Om Raut:

Advertisement

Om Raut went on to say that his artistic interpretation of the character saw Ravan in Adipurush a little differently. Ravan was given a thick moustache since he was a harsh demon, the speaker continued.  “In today’s times, in my artistic opinion, a demon could look like this,”, he continued.

Also Read

Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush
Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush

This film has been eagerly anticipated. Fans' enthusiasm has risen since this...

Om Raut came to the conclusion that the Adipurush team was not treating this like a movie, but rather as a mission. “Adipurush is a symbol of our devotion. So whatever people are saying, they are all our elders, we are noting everything down. When you see the film when it releases in January, no one will be disappointed,” according to the filmmaker.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Theatre News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles forbade James Hewitt from attending Prince Harry's wedding
King Charles forbade James Hewitt from attending Prince Harry's wedding
Shehnaaz Gill shares bts from Moon Rise with Guru Randhawa, song to premiere on Jan 10
Shehnaaz Gill shares bts from Moon Rise with Guru Randhawa, song to premiere on Jan 10
Hania Aamir's impression of
Hania Aamir's impression of "Emily in Paris" amuses Indian rapper Badshah
Arjun Kapoor says ‘artists have to do what film demands'
Arjun Kapoor says ‘artists have to do what film demands'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story