One of the most eagerly anticipated movies is Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Fans have been impatiently awaiting the release of this monumental work

It stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in crucial parts.

After much anticipation, the movie’s teaser was ultimately formally unveiled to the public on October 2 in Ayodhya. It was a stunning event, and the teaser, particularly the VFX, has received a lot of attention since. In fact, the movie has already gotten into difficulty before it even opens.

Adipurush encounters obstacles

Adipurush has reportedly been into a lot of controversy as a result of its depictions of deities on film, according to sources in Aaj Tak. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan in the movie has reportedly received negative feedback from the audience. Om Raut recently talked about the VFX in the movie during an interview with a news website. He claimed that Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan had a significant influence on him and expressed confidence that he had treated Adipurush rightly.

Om Raut continued by stating that he is a fervent supporter of Lord Ram, that history has not been altered, and that he is proud of history. While working on this, we preserved the authenticity of this past. I was profoundly affected when I watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan, the man stated. Om further mentioned that the audience was astonished by the fact that the original Ramayan included a modern technology of its own. When he realised it included a tonne of cutting-edge technology they had never seen before, it shot to popularity. Om seems to be hinting that his movie uses modern technologies and keeps up with the times.

On Ravan’s look, Om Raut:

Om Raut went on to say that his artistic interpretation of the character saw Ravan in Adipurush a little differently. Ravan was given a thick moustache since he was a harsh demon, the speaker continued. “In today’s times, in my artistic opinion, a demon could look like this,”, he continued.

Om Raut came to the conclusion that the Adipurush team was not treating this like a movie, but rather as a mission. “Adipurush is a symbol of our devotion. So whatever people are saying, they are all our elders, we are noting everything down. When you see the film when it releases in January, no one will be disappointed,” according to the filmmaker.