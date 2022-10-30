On-set photo of Allu Arjun shooting “Pushpa: The Rule” goes viral.

Pushpa: The Rise is the long-awaited successor to the Pushpa franchise.

Finally! Pushpa: The Rule, the long-awaited successor to the Pushpa franchise, has finally been released. Social media shows Allu Arjun with cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek on set. AA attentively listens to Brozek.

The Sukumar-directed film will star Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and the famous actor as Pushpa Raj. Fahadh Faasil will reprise Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

See the photo



Since its announcement, movie fans have been anticipating Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna spoke to the media about Pushpa 2 while promoting Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. “It is going to start once Goodbye releases, very soon. It is going to be better this time. Better and bigger.”

Allu Arjun told the source that Pushpa 2 excites him in another exclusive interview.“Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

Allu Arjun has not announced his next project after Pushpa: The Rise.

