Edition: English
One misunderstanding about her that Katrina Kaif finds amusing is revealed

  • One of the most popular actresses in the area is Katrina Kaif
  • She has been working in the industry for a while and has succeeded in demonstrating her acting prowess
  • She is presently preoccupied with marketing her new movie, Phone Bhoot
She will be seen for the first time on-screen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Prior to the film’s release, An Indian Source recently had an exclusive conversation with Katrina, and it was a lot of fun. She shared many interesting details about her spouse Vicky Kaushal and her co-stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, during the rapid-fire portion.

Katrina Kaif clarifies a common misunderstanding about her.
Additionally, Katrina was questioned about a humorous mistake that people have about her. She revealed, “I’m not sure. Everyone, in my opinion, goes through daily changes. You have both good and bad days, stressful and unwinding days, and days when life is flowing. Therefore, I believe that it may also rely on who you are on any given day.”

Vicky’s lovable behaviour was also revealed by Katrina during the fast-paced portion. He sings her to sleep, she added. She remarked, “I find his enthusiasm in singing and dancing to be endearing. like the sincere, unadulterated delight of music in general. He is a good vocalist, and the joy he displays when singing and dancing is one of the most lovely things to witness. Additionally, I frequently ask him to sing me a song when I can’t sleep.”

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ with Diwali puja
Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ with Diwali puja

The first Diwali Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spent together as husband...

