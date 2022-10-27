Kareena Kapoor shares her review of Vikram Vedha
Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and stars Hrithik...
Another group of actors is currently getting ready for their OTT Debuts. Look at the cast list to learn more about the performers’ upcoming online projects:
The thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will be Kareena Kapoor Khan Bebo’s OTT debut. The movie is an adaptation of the same-named best-seller in Japan. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also featured in the film. On social media, Kareena posted a picture of herself from the filming locations with the caption: “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is … @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
With the release of the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress will make her digital debut. Sara will assume the part of a freedom warrior in the film. The 1942 Quit India Movement serves as the setting for the film’s narrative. This month, the movie should be available on Amazon Prime.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The Indian version of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife will include Kajol. The TV show will air on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress also released a brief trailer for her major forthcoming Suparn Verma-directed film.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Alongside Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Nikitin Dheer, Siddharth is going to appear in the Rohit Shetty-directed OTT series Indian Police Force. Amazon Prime will air the online series in the upcoming year.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The series Farzi will feature Shahid Kapoor as the lead. Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Kubbra Sait, and Amol Palekar are also featured in the series. View the series’ introductory clip.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Aditya Roy Kapoor will also be making his online television debut with a web series called The Night Manager, according to sources
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.