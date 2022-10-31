Paatal Lok 2:Jaideep Ahlawat updates on Anushka Sharma’s show

The second season of the crime-thriller series will film in November.

Another film – An Action Hero – has Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep and co-starring on December 2.

In Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and others, Jaideep Ahlawat has charmed audiences. Paatal Lok’s Hathiram Chaudhary is his favorite screen role. Since 2020, fans have eagerly awaited the second season of this crime-thriller series. Jaideep Ahlawat revealed an exciting Paatal Lok Season 2 update.

He says the second part will film in November.“It’s happening, and we are just 10 days away (from the shoot). So Paatal Lok Season 2 is starting, Devotion (Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X) we have completed shooting for. Then there is another film releasing on December 2 – An Action Hero – it has Ayushmann (Khurrana) bhai and me, has been produced by Aanand L Rai Sir and T-Series, and is directed by Anirudh Iyer. He has made a beautiful film,”

Paatal Lok 2: Jaideep Ahlawat

He adds, “Abhi chaar mahine, saade chaar mahine, Paatal Lok mein ediyan ragdin jayengi (For the next four to four-and-a-half months, I’ll be busy with Paatal Lok 2). It’s a heavy subject, and the beauty with which it has been written, I will try my best to bring it to the audience with as much honesty.”

Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others appeared in Paatal Lok Season 1.

