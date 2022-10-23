Parineeti Chopra discusses her career setbacks and claims that they have only strengthened her.

Parineeti added: “I feel like I’m going to write a book about my life one day because it is just so interesting to me. I don’t think a lot of people have seen these kinds of ups and downs in such a short time.”

“A lot of people ask me if this affected me, if I was in a bad place, but the four years that was bad in my career, I still have a smile talking about it, because today I have reached a place where the way I handle myself, the person I am, I have never been happier, more at ease and calm, I have never been more powerful. It is all because I have experienced failure.”

The actress from Ishaqzaade said, “That power comes from failures. I have had to see failure for the first time in my life. We see failure at the global level. That gives you a crash course in life. Today, I am able to be happy again. It is because of that. I don’t think ii would have chosen a film like Code Name Tiranga if I hadn’t gone through the changes, because playing safe felt right.”

I don’t have box office success to measure my accomplishment, so I can only go by reactions, and that is enough, the actress remarked.

Parineeti Chopra’s most recent acting role was in Code Name Tiranga. According to Indian sources, she will next be seen in the movie Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.