Fans have eagerly anticipating trio’s appearance in movie Phone Bhoot, which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

The eagerly anticipated film, which is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set to hit theatres on November 4 of this year.

Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht also appear in the movie in minor roles.

The upcoming horror comedy’s producers have now officially revealed the release date of the trailer on social media, which is October 10.

Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Phone Bhoot featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, she captioned it: “Incoming call… #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned.” Siddhant too shared the post of the movie and wrote. “The adventures are about to begin… All phones will be ringing as the #PhoneBhootTrailer will release on 10th Oct!” While Ishaan wrote: “Incoming call #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct!!! Stay Tuned.” In the poster, we get to see Katrina and Ishaan sporting quirky looks.

Check out the NEW poster for Phone Bhoot:

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, a joint venture between Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In addition, Katrina will make her acting debut as a ghost in this movie, which would be her first after being married to Vicky Kaushal.

In addition, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 for their next project. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Ishaan will play the part of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie Pippa. Additionally, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will appear in the movie. Siddhant is starring alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan by Zoya Akhtar.