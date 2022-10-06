Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster

Articles
Advertisement
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster

Advertisement
  • Fans have eagerly anticipating trio’s appearance in movie Phone Bhoot, which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.
  • The eagerly anticipated film, which is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set to hit theatres on November 4 of this year.
  • Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht also appear in the movie in minor roles.
Advertisement

The upcoming horror comedy’s producers have now officially revealed the release date of the trailer on social media, which is October 10.

Also Read

When Katrina Kaif admitted to having a private life
When Katrina Kaif admitted to having a private life

Katrina Kaif has solidified her position in the bollywood industry Katrina has...

Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Phone Bhoot featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, she captioned it: “Incoming call… #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned.” Siddhant too shared the post of the movie and wrote. “The adventures are about to begin… All phones will be ringing as the #PhoneBhootTrailer will release on 10th Oct!” While Ishaan wrote: “Incoming call #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct!!! Stay Tuned.” In the poster, we get to see Katrina and Ishaan sporting quirky looks.

Check out the NEW poster for Phone Bhoot:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Advertisement

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, a joint venture between Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In addition, Katrina will make her acting debut as a ghost in this movie, which would be her first after being married to Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt revealed Katrina Kaif is her favourite
Alia Bhatt revealed Katrina Kaif is her favourite

Alia Bhatt appeared on the first episode of Season 5 of Koffee...

In addition, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 for their next project. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Ishaan will play the part of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie Pippa. Additionally, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will appear in the movie. Siddhant is starring alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan by Zoya Akhtar.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Sadaf Kanwal new picture with baby girl Zahra in latest post
Sadaf Kanwal new picture with baby girl Zahra in latest post
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story