PM Modi writes a birthday message for Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80

Amitabh Bachchan fan breaks security cordon outside Jalsa

  • The 80-year-old famous actor Amitabh Bachchan received a birthday message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabhh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.” tweeted PM Modi

In the early years of the Hindi cinema business, Bachchan was one of the performers who stayed in high demand and is now the top choice for the majority of filmmakers and producers.

After releasing Saat Hindustani in 1969, he offered the Hindi film industry a number of successful movies, including Zanjeer, Don, Deewar, Trishul, and more.

He provided entertainment for the public in the 1980s with movies like Silsila, Namak Halaal, and Shakti.

Laal Baadshah and Mrityudata are two well-known Big B movies from the 1990s.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati actor from the film Bootnath debuted the programme in 2000. Even after 22 years, the show is still being broadcast on television.

Amitabh Bachchan began to select movies that were age-appropriate as time went on. For instance, an Indian source cited Mohabbatein, Cheeni Kum, Jhund, and Piku.

