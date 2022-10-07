Advertisement
Articles
Ponniyin Selvan tops 200 crores in India in its first week

  • With an estimated 16 crores on Thursday, Ponniyin Selvan successfully finished the first week at the Indian box office,
  • Bringing the seven-day total to approximately 208 crores.
  • It was a remarkable hold that the decline from the first day on the seventh day was less than 60%.
Even better, at less than 50%, was the situation in Tamil Nadu. Even for smaller movies, a 50% reduction would be seen as a very strong hold, but in this case, it is happening to a movie that had an opening weekend gross of at least Rs. 20 crores, which is absurd.

The following table lists Ponniyin Selvan’s box office earnings in India:

Friday – Rs. 38 crores
Saturday – Rs. 35.50 crores
Sunday – Rs. 38.75 crores

Monday – Rs. 25 crores
Tuesday – Rs. 27.75 crores
Wednesday – Rs. 27 crores
Thursday – Rs. 16 crores

Total – Rs. 208 crores

The first week’s revenue for PS-1 in Tamil Nadu was approximately Rs. 130 crores, breaking the previous record by over 30%. No other movie has managed more than five since the release of the movie, which stayed in double digits for all seven days. The state’s Thursday revenue was 75% higher than Vikram’s, which had previously held the record for the largest non-holiday Thursday.

With today appearing to be another day in Tamil Nadu where the movie made over Rs. 10 crores, it appears like there would be no stopping for the movie throughout the second weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday can have significant gains of up to Rs. 15 crores. Given that the second weekend is predicted to bring in more than Rs. 40 crores, Vikram’s full run record will be broken before the second week is out. The third weekend should witness a breach of the Rs. 200 crore milestone, and from there, it must be determined how high it can go.

Outside of Tamil Nadu, Kerala was the state that brought in the most money in the first week, followed by Karnataka, North India, and AP/TS. After the weekend, AP/TS slowed down and should finish with between Rs. 25 and Rs. 28 crores, whilst North India and Karnataka ought to be closer to Rs. 30 crores.

Ponniyin Selvan’s box office performance in India is broken down by region as follows:

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 130 crores
AP/TS – Rs. 20 crores

Karnataka – Rs. 20 crores
Kerala – Rs. 18.25 crores
North India – Rs. 19.75 crores

Total – Rs. 208 crores

