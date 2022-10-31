Priyanka Chopra meets Vishal Bhardwaj: SLB Visits India 

Priyanka Chopra is returning to Mumbai after almost three years.

She has worked with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on several films.

Her fans want her in another Bollywood film after Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

Fans have been ecstatic since Priyanka Chopra announced on Instagram earlier today that she is returning to Mumbai after almost three years. Priyanka will hear scripts and fulfil many personal and professional obligations during this trip. Her fans want her in another Bollywood film after Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

“Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit,” says a source close to the development.

Vishal, Sanjay, and Priyanka

Priyanka has worked with Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, as well as 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey with Vishal. Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic with PeeCee never happened.

Priyanka Chopra also joined Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Next year is likely.

