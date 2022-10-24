Priyanka Chopra says it was hard for her as a new mom

Priyanka Chopra visited Kenya to meet malnourished children and women.

The actress said she was saddened by their suffering.

Priyanka Chopra visited Kenya to meet malnourished children and women. She posted Instagram videos and photos from her visit. Priyanka, who had her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy this year, spoke about Kenya in a recent interview, saying she was saddened by their suffering.

‘It was very difficult for me, especially as a new mother’

Priyanka said she couldn’t imagine her child “crying out of hunger for days” and how it would affect her mental health. Priyanka shared,”Yes, I hope and I definitely want to come back. I hope it will be under better circumstances. What I have learnt is that through the most difficult times human beings have incredible resilience, human beings have kindness, human beings have warmth. What I especially saw when I went to the Ghana region was that it was very difficult for me especially as a new mother to see so many children suffering the way they were.”

‘I hope to come back to Kenya under better circumstances’

The actress said she hopes Kenya is better when she returns. Further, “I cannot imagine if my child was crying out of hunger for days and days what it would do to my mental state. To see those women standing by their children and not eating for days to make sure their children eat just goes to show that there is so much strength in human beings and especially in women. That’s something I’m taking back with me as an inspiration. I hope to come back to Kenya under better circumstances.”

Jee Le Zaraa stars Priyanka, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Fans are eager to see the talented trio on screen in this highly anticipated film.

