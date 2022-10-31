One of the best actors today, Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a recognised figure on the global stage.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy was her Bollywood debut (2003).

Later, in the films Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Priyanka starred as the female lead (2004)

She is currently one of the most recognisable Indian faces working in Hollywood outside of Bollywood. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has often come out on top, whether it is for her performances or her accolades.

Priyanka Chopra visits India once more.

For many years, Priyanka has called the United States her home. She is prepared to return to India after three long years, which is undoubtedly great news for all Priyanka Chopra fans. She used Instagram Stories earlier today to express her joy at returning home. She posted an image of her boarding pass with the caption, ” “At last, returning home. almost three years afterwards.” She welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January, and this will be her first vacation since her arrival.

Regarding Jee Le Zaraa

It appears like PeeCee has returned to India to begin the preparations for her eagerly anticipated movie, Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. A formal announcement, nevertheless, has not yet been made. Farhan Akhtar, who most recently directed Don 2, will be taking the helm of the picture. After the 2019 Shonali Bose-directed movie The Sky Is Pink, Chopra makes her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Jee Le Zaraa.

When Priyanka Chopra visited India

Although it was anticipated that the Bajirao Mastani actress will return to India in April, it never happened. She explained the same to Travel+ Leisure, saying that although her brain has been taking nightly vacations, she is itching to return to India. “Every state in India has its own written and spoken alphabet, along with distinct apparel, meals, holidays, and ways of dressing. So every time you cross an Indian border, it’s like entering a new nation. Every time I return home, I make sure to schedule some time for travel and vacation, “said Priyanka.

