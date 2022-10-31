“Project K” may clash with Salman Khan’s Eid 2024 release

Advertisement
  • Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, may release on Eid 2024.
  • The futuristic film will finish filming by 2022 or 2023 and be released in the summer 2024.
  • It will likely clash with the Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar actioner set for Eid 2024 as well.
After postponing “Adipurush” to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan,” another Prabhas film may clash with Salman Khan.
Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, may release on Eid 2024. According to reports, the futuristic film will finish filming by 2022 or 2023 and release in summer 2024.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Ashwin and his team will work on post-production and VFX after filming. VFX, drama, and emotion will dominate the film about a fictional World War 3 conflict.

“The idea at the moment is to bring the film during the Eid 2024 weekend. It’s a week full of Holidays,” told the portal.
Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami will occur consecutively over the long weekend.
Release date is April 10, 2024.

According to these reports, the movie will likely clash with the Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar actioner set for Eid 2024.

According to reports, Salman and Ali have settled on an action film after discussing many projects. It’s likely a “strongly backed by emotional quotient” actioner. Salman must undergo a physical transformation like in their sports-drama Sultan, where he played a middle-aged wrestler trying to regain his respect.
This untitled Salman-Ali film will be massive and shot abroad. Next year, the film will film and release for Eid in 2024.

