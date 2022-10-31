According to recent reports, the crew behind the Nag Ashwin-directed action movie Project K

Which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan

It has enlisted the help of several action directors to plan and carry out the action scenes

We also disclosed that Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata served as inspiration for Amitabh Bachchan’s eternal persona in the movie. And now we have learned that the Project K team is preparing for a release in the summer of 2024.

Production schedule for Project K

“The shooting for Project K is anticipated to be finished by the end of this year or the beginning of 2023, after which Nag Ashwin and his entire crew will begin working on the post-production. As the entire drama plays out in a futuristic timeframe, the movie heavily relies on visual effects. Despite being a VFX-heavy team, the team built a fictional World War 3 fight for the movie, and the drama and emotions in the movie are what make it unique. The film will be released in theatres in the summer of 2024 after over a year of post-production and visual effects work, according to a source familiar with the project.

Project K’s scheduled debut

The production company behind the film, Vyjanathi Movies, will be 50 in 2024. The team is working tirelessly to produce the biggest spectacle in Indian cinema, and they are well aware of the high standards that have been set. The source continues, “At this time, the plan is to release the movie over the weekend of Eid in 2024. The source continued, “Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami all coincide within a 7-day period in 2024, making it a week full with holidays. Though there are now some modest discussions about releasing the movie on April 10, 2024—a date similar to Bahubali 2—there are also other tentative release dates that have been set.

One of the most reputable production companies in the Telugu film industry, Vyanathi Movies, is celebrating 50 years in business with an unique movie called Project K. The most recent film produced by the banner, Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was one of many memorable ones throughout the years. It would be Prabhas’ next film following Salaar, while there are rumours that Maruthi, which is slated for a Sankranthi 2024 release, would be his next. Adipurush, his Ramayana adaption, has also been moved from January 12 to Summer 2023. In a fortnight, it’s anticipated that a new date will be set.

