On Thursday, Madhavan posted a stunning selfie with Ranveer to social media, which went viral. In the selfie, the couple were immaculate.
Ranveer could be seen in the photo wearing a pair of unusual sunglasses along with a yellow and green suit. Madhavan, on the other hand, wore a stylish pair of black sunglasses and a black suit. As they posed for the photo, they both flashed their million-dollar smiles. Maddy captioned the photo she shared with him, “Love you my bro .. @RanveerOfficial @NBA.”Ranveer threw some adorable smileys into the comments.
Look at this:
Love you my bro .. ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗@RanveerOfficial @NBA pic.twitter.com/1OuF2lHHLUAdvertisement
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 6, 2022
A person threatened to unfollow him soon after he posted the image with the Bajirao Mastani actor. “Now I’m unfollowing you,” the individual wrote. Madhavan quickly returned it in style as he said, “I need bro. I will do it.” “Yikes…you are not in the front row…not the centre of attraction…no one is gushing over you. How does it feel to be a common man?” a user said. Madhavan answered: “Always always aweosmeeee. Love being the star too though.” While his supporters were heartfelt. Two greatest in a frame, as one of the fans penned. Another supporter remarked, “This combination works like magic. Please collaborate on a film.”
