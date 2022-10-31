Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi ‘Morning Run’ brings hilarious memes on the Internet

Rahul Gandhi ‘Morning Run’ brings hilarious memes on the Internet

Articles
Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi ‘Morning Run’ brings hilarious memes on the Internet

Rahul Gandhi ‘Morning Run’ brings hilarious memes on the Internet

Advertisement
  • Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, was recently spotted sprinting with his fans during the Telangana leg of his “Bharat Jodo Yatra.”
  • The incident’s footage has since gone popular on social media and has become the subject of numerous memes.
  • The leader can be seen jogging enthusiastically and fervently in the footage.
Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, was recently spotted sprinting with his fans during the Telangana leg of his “Bharat Jodo Yatra.” The incident’s footage has since gone popular on social media and has become the subject of numerous memes. The leader can be seen jogging enthusiastically and fervently in the footage. He is not running by himself; rather, a mob is after him. Others are simply Retweeting the video with amusing comments, while some have compared the leader to an ant.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi shares his concern and support with Shah Rukh Khan on the arrest of Aryan.
Rahul Gandhi shares his concern and support with Shah Rukh Khan on the arrest of Aryan.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his lovely wife Gauri Khan are...

Just before this video, a reporter asked him about his plan for the upcoming elections in Gujarat and HP “a Twitter user remarked. “And he thinks by this he will become the next pm,” another individual wrote.” Here are some fun memes:

He’s been trolling him before, of course. When Congress lost elections in five states earlier, one query arose on social media: Where are Congress and Rahul Gandhi? Close observers of the assembly election results made fun of Rahul Gandhi with memes, taking not-so-subtle barbs at the Congressman. However, Gandhi “humbly accepted” “public opinion.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Handed Over Indian Land To China In Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Handed Over Indian Land To China In Ladakh

Rahul Gandhi, the leading leader of the opposition Congress party in India,...

“Humblely accept the verdict of the people. Happy new year to the mandate winners! I want to thank all the volunteers and employees of the Congress for their commitment and hard work. We shall take this as a lesson and continue to strive for the interests of the Indian people.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story