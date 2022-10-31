Rahul Gandhi ‘Morning Run’ brings hilarious memes on the Internet

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, was recently spotted sprinting with his fans during the Telangana leg of his “Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

The incident’s footage has since gone popular on social media and has become the subject of numerous memes.

The leader can be seen jogging enthusiastically and fervently in the footage.



Just before this video, a reporter asked him about his plan for the upcoming elections in Gujarat and HP “a Twitter user remarked. “And he thinks by this he will become the next pm,” another individual wrote.” Here are some fun memes:

A piece of sugar falls on floor Ants : pic.twitter.com/eobFLoLDJr — J 🇮🇳 (@jaynildave) October 30, 2022

Rahul Gandhi running off his political responsibilities like… pic.twitter.com/wz3p24plXW — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) October 30, 2022

He’s been trolling him before, of course. When Congress lost elections in five states earlier, one query arose on social media: Where are Congress and Rahul Gandhi? Close observers of the assembly election results made fun of Rahul Gandhi with memes, taking not-so-subtle barbs at the Congressman. However, Gandhi “humbly accepted” “public opinion.

“Humblely accept the verdict of the people. Happy new year to the mandate winners! I want to thank all the volunteers and employees of the Congress for their commitment and hard work. We shall take this as a lesson and continue to strive for the interests of the Indian people.”