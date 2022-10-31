Rakhi Sawant mock Sherlyn Chopra’s allegation against Sajid Khan

Rakhi made fun of Sherlyn’s most recent public announcement while speaking to the paparazzi.

Rakhi responds to Sherlyn’s accusation against Sajid in a video.

She continued to mock Sherlyn for imitating her and said that no one wanted to bring a complaint against Sajid in her behalf.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant spoke to the media about the situation days after Sherlyn Chopra claimed that the Mumbai police had not assisted her with her case against Sajid Khan. On Monday, Rakhi made fun of Sherlyn’s most recent public announcement while speaking to the paparazzi.

Also Read Rakhi Sawant opposes Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 publicity stunt Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of MeToo accused, Rakhi said,...

Rakhi responds to Sherlyn’s accusation against Sajid in a video. She continued to mock Sherlyn for imitating her and said that no one wanted to bring a complaint against Sajid in her behalf. “Kyun lega jab woh (Sajid Khan) kusurwar hi nahin hain,” she remarked. Court ne Sajid Khan ko saza-e-faasi ya kala paani ki saza hi nahin di, uske khilaf kisine gawahi nahin diya. The media, saree pehen, and four kilogrammes of cosmetics all came into play. Ati tumhe Sharam nahin? Doop nahin jati tum chullu bhar paani Given that Sajid Khan is not the guilty, why should anyone take you seriously. Neither a witness against him nor a reprimand from the court exist. If you accuse others in front of the media while wearing cosmetics and a saree, don’t you feel embarrassed of yourself? Avoid dying inside.

She also said that before condemning others in front of the media, one should consider their options. Police bhi pata chala ki dum hi nahin hain. Yeh madam roz nind se uth k aa ke complain karti hain, kabhi mere bhai Sajid Khan ke liye. What exactly is the issue? There is no truth to this case; even the police are aware that she continues to file complaints, either against my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan. What is her issue? She will need to file a rape complaint again within the following six months). Additionally, Rakhi accused Sherlyn of being the cause of her issues and urged others to “look at themselves before blaming others.”

Also Read Rakhi Sawant reacts to Hema Malini’s criticism about joining politics The actor-politician was asked about Kangana running for office in Mathura, Uttar...

Sherlyn was earlier seen in front of the Juhu police station, when she said that despite accusations of harassment against Sajid Khan, Salman Khan is standing up for the director. Sherlyn is one of the nine businesswomen who have accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment in India during the #MeToo movement. Since the filmmaker entered Bigg Boss 16, the Salman Khan-hosted reality competition, Sherlyn has been speaking out against him.