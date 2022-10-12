Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her parents reacted to her movies
On October 11, Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older. The actress...
Rakul revealed that celebrities keep their romantic lives private from the media because they believe that doing so will detract attention from their professional endeavours. Rakul, on the other hand, does not consider this to be true and asserts that she does not wish to act when she is not in front of the camera.
“That is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work.” Rakul stated in reference to the fact that celebrities hide their dating lives from the public.
In addition to this, she discussed her choice to keep the details of her relationship private. “You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act.”
In the meantime, in regard to her professional life, Rakul Preet’s most recent release was also a criminal mystery. Alongside Akshay Kumar, she had a role in the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil movie Ratasan, which was titled Cuttputlli. Ranjit Tiwari is credited with directing the movie, and as of September 2, it may be viewed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
