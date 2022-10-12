Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh explains why celebs don’t talk about their relationships

Rakul Preet Singh explains why celebs don’t talk about their relationships

Articles
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh explains why celebs don’t talk about their relationships

Rakul Preet Singh teases brother for leaking her wedding news

Advertisement
  • In a recent interview, Rakul Preet Singh discussed how celebrities keep their personal lives, including their dating lives, hidden. As reported by an Indian newspaper
  • Rakul also discussed the need of maintaining transparency regarding her connection with Jacky Bhagnani.

Rakul revealed that celebrities keep their romantic lives private from the media because they believe that doing so will detract attention from their professional endeavours. Rakul, on the other hand, does not consider this to be true and asserts that she does not wish to act when she is not in front of the camera.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her parents reacted to her movies
Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her parents reacted to her movies

On October 11, Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older. The actress...

“That is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work.” Rakul stated in reference to the fact that celebrities hide their dating lives from the public.

In addition to this, she discussed her choice to keep the details of her relationship private. “You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act.”

Also Read

Rakul Preet Singh on Doctor G with Ayushmann
Rakul Preet Singh on Doctor G with Ayushmann

Rakul Preet Singh has worked with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to...

In the meantime, in regard to her professional life, Rakul Preet’s most recent release was also a criminal mystery. Alongside Akshay Kumar, she had a role in the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil movie Ratasan, which was titled Cuttputlli. Ranjit Tiwari is credited with directing the movie, and as of September 2, it may be viewed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sonam Kapoor manage long distance relationship with her husband 
Sonam Kapoor manage long distance relationship with her husband 
Prince Harry spills tea from Prince Phillips' funeral day
Prince Harry spills tea from Prince Phillips' funeral day
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Yumna Zaidi seems classy in dark green outfit
Yumna Zaidi seems classy in dark green outfit
Alia Bhatt on why she 'had to lose weight' after daughter birth
Alia Bhatt on why she 'had to lose weight' after daughter birth
Top 25 trending movies & series on Netflix
Top 25 trending movies & series on Netflix
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story