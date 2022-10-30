Ram Charan enjoys taking unusual Wildlife photographs in Africa 

Ram Charan has been promoting SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Japan.

Since the release of his period action drama RRR, Ram Charan has been going on a number of vacations all around the world. He just got back from Japan, where he was promoting SS Rajamouli’s directorial, and now he is in Africa, where he is starring in Acharya. The actor published a video on his Instagram handle with the message, “Untamed Africa!” in order to provide his followers with a glimpse into his most recent travel experience. In the video, he can be seen driving through the desert in a vehicle, preparing eggs, and even capturing some of the local fauna.

It would appear that the actor who played Magadheera is embarking on a new and exciting journey. For the visit, Ram Charan chose to wear a blue jacket and a sports cap on top of a black T-shirt and matching pants that he had on underneath.

Ram Charan in Japan

As was reported previously, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Jr. NTR were in Japan to promote RRR prior to the film’s debut in the country a couple of days ago. The celebrity, who had been moved to tears by the overwhelmingly positive response, delivered an emotional address in an auditorium. “I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty, and the respect you all give for fellow human beings.”

For the benefit of those who are unaware, RRR was honored with the coveted Saturn Award in the category of Best International Film. Tweeting the good news to their followers, the producers of DVV Entertainment said, “We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that we have been given the illustrious Saturn Award for Best International Award!! #RRRMovie would like to extend its gratitude to the jury for their positive feedback on our picture… “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners.”

