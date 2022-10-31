Ram Setu and Thank God underperform with a flat Sunday figure

The Diwali movies this year, including Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, both hit theatres on October 25, 2022

These two Hindi flicks, which also starred Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, were anticipated to perform ok business over the Diwali holidays

The Diwali holidays did offer both movies a head start and the added bonus of a stronger hold, but the final numbers did not vary much, and both movies ended up underperforming throughout the lucrative six-day weekend, with Ram Setu outperforming its rival, Thank God, by a twofold margin.

Ram Setu had a sixth-day gross of roughly Rs. 7.25–7.50 cr nett and a weekend gross of roughly Rs. 54.50 cr nett. Due to the crucial India vs. South Africa T20 match, which had most Indians hooked on it, the statistics on Sunday stayed unchanged. The same was true for Thank God, which collected between Rs. 3 and 3.25 crore nett on its sixth day—roughly the same amount as it had the day before—to finish its six-day weekend with a total of Rs. 26.70 crore. Both movies did not perform well at all in foreign markets, and the figures are not noteworthy. The Hindi dub of the Kannada film Kantara has begun to consistently surpass Thank God and is on track to achieve a third week record that will be higher than the first and second weeks. It might surpass Ram Setu’s daily stats over the weekend or possibly even sooner if the former has larger-than-average dips. It should be mentioned that Kantara (Hindi) has had the highest occupancy rates. Based on this tendency, it might end up earning more than or about Rs. 60 crore net from the Hindi version alone.

With the exception of 2020, which was affected by Covid-19, it can be claimed that this Diwali has been the worst in terms of occupancy and recognised potential. Despite the 50 percent occupancy cap it had to contend with and the Covid scare, even last year’s Diwali film Sooryavanshi managed to gross over Rs. 195 crore net, whereas this year’s Diwali blockbusters may only wind up grossing around Rs. 100 crore cumulatively.

Ram Setu and Thank God’s daily nett box office breakdown is as follows:

Ram Setu:-

Tuesday: Rs 15 crore

Wednesday: Rs 11 crore



Thursday: Rs 8.00 croreFriday: Rs 6.00 croreSaturday: Rs 7.25 croreSunday: Rs 7.25 to 7.55 crore (Estimate)Total: Rs 54.50 crore (Approximately)

Thank God :



Tuesday: Rs 7.75 croreWednesday: Rs 5.75 croreThursday: Rs 4.00 croreFriday: Rs 2.80 croreSaturday: Rs 3.25 croreSunday: Rs 3.00 to 3.25 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 26.70 crore (Approximately)

