‘Ram Setu’ fifth day box office collection jumps 20% to Rs 7.25 crore

  • “Ram Setu” is Akshay Kumar’s fifth movie to come out in 2022.
  • Action-adventure drama did very well in the mass market.
  • It has made a huge total of Rs 47.50 crore nett, which is getting closer to Rs 50 crore.
Even though Diwali is over, the movie “Ram Setu,” starring Akshay Kumar, has made a big jump. Every day, the movie gets closer and closer to Rs 50 crore.
On its fifth day at the box office, Saturday, the movie made a big jump of 20% and made Rs 7.25 crore, which is a lot of money. Boxofficeindia says that “Ram Setu” has made a huge total of Rs 47.50 crore nett, which is getting closer to Rs 50 crore. This adventure drama did very well in the mass market. This good trend for “Ram Setu” is likely to keep going on Sunday, with Gujarat and Saurashtra markets making a big difference. “Ram Setu” is an action-adventure drama directed by Abhishek Sharma. Akshay Kumar, Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Satya Dev all play important roles in the film. “Ram Setu” is Akshay Kumar’s fifth movie to come out in 2022, and it is also his only hit. All of his previous movies, including “Bell Bottom,” “Bachchhan Paandey,” “Samrat Prithviraj,” and “Raksha Bandhan,” did not do well at the box office. Only “Ram Setu” has done well at the box office, making it Akshay’s biggest opener of the year.

After “Ram Setu,” you can see Akshay Kumar in “Selfiee,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” “OMG: Oh My God 2,” “Gorkha,” “Capsule Gill,” and a remake of “Soorarai Pottru.”

