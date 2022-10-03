Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan, Mouni dress in ethnic outfits as they visit puja

Ayan Mukerji and his Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy went to a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai.

Pictures of the three of them at the Ashtami celebrations held by Ayan’s family, where Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, his cousins, were also there.

In some of the pictures from the puja pandal, Ranbir was seen greeting fans.

Advertisement

On Monday, Ayan Mukerji and his Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy went to a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai. They all wore their traditional best. Pictures of the three of them at the Ashtami celebrations held by Ayan’s family, where Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, his cousins, were also there. Pictures of which was posted on social media by paparazzi and fan pages. In some of the pictures from the puja pandal, Ranbir was seen greeting fans.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra drops at box office on Day 23 The much-anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...

Ranbir was wearing a kurta and pyjamas that were both white. He wore a white kurta set with a light blue Nehru jacket over it. Ayan Mukerji went to the Ashtami celebrations in a red kurta and white pyjama, while Mouni wore a white saree and a necklace that stood out. Ranbir was also seen waving to his fans as he got into his car outside the pandal. The puja pandal was set up by Ayan’s family and cousins. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, and Jaya Bachchan were among the other celebrities who were there.

Mouni Roy also took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with Ayan and Ranbir. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Maha Ashtami.” The first photo in her post was a solo one featuring Mouni as she posed in front of an idol of Goddess Durga. The next one featured Mouni and Ayan posing together. The third photo showed Ranbir, Ayan and Mouni as they looked to the camera. Fans left heart emojis in the comments section of Mouni’s post. One wrote, “Gorgeous.” Some other comments on her post were ‘gorgeous’ and ‘good-looking’.

Also Read Alia Bhatt and young fans sing Kesariya for Ranbir Kapoor While attending a fan event for their movie Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor,...

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, came out on September 9. In the fantasy drama, Ranbir and Mouni were joined by Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. The movie, which has been doing well at the box office, also had Shah Rukh Khan in it. In the movie, Ranbir played the main role, and Mouni was seen as the bad guy. Brahmastra was the first movie that Ranbir and Alia worked on together. They got married in April, and this year they’re going to have their first child together.

Advertisement