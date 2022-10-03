Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra drops at box office on Day 23

The much-anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had a drop in its performance at the box office on the 23rd day of its theatrical release.

According to several sources, the movie Brahmastra has been quite successful at the box office, raking in a total of INR 260 crore domestically and INR 400 crore internationally. However, following the publication of Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, the first book in the Astraverse trilogy began to experience a decline in sales.

Before receiving competition from Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Brahmastra was able to maintain its dominance at the box office throughout the entirety of the month of September.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is widely considered to be the most costly Indian film ever made, with a budget that is projected to be above 400 crore Indian Rupees (INR). In addition, the production of this film has taken significantly longer than that of any previous film. Part 1: Shiva is a film that was jointly produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan play the leading characters in the film.