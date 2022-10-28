Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram relationship on Instagram

Randeep Hooda on shedding 18 pounds for the biopic of Veer Savarkar
There’s a good chance that Randeep Hooda won’t be single for much longer. Fans have been left wondering “bhai ye bhabhi hai kya?” after seeing a photo of the hottie with his parents and his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram during Diwali.
Randeep used his Instagram account to share some photos with his girlfriend, his parents, and his parents’ friends and family in honour of the festival of lights known as Diwali. The rumoured couple and the Hooda family looked absolutely stunning as they posed for photographs with their dog in the background photobombing them. Both parties were dressed in their traditional best attire.
Lin is a jeweller as well as an actor, and he has appeared in films such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Mary Kom.”
“Looking beautiful and cute both of you… God bless you both,”one supporter mentioned in the comments section.
Someone else made fun of the hottie by saying, “Nice bhai sahab!”
Randeep’s previous significant other was the actress Neetu Chandra, with whom he had a relationship before he began dating Lin. After dating for a few years, the couple decided to end their relationship.
