Ranveer Singh gets Marrakech’s Étoile d’or

Ranveer Singh is famous worldwide. He will receive the Étoile d’Or at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, according to reports. November 11–19 is the date. The Gully Boy actor is not the first recipient. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan also received this honor.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor told the media that the tribute humbled and thrilled him. “The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this recognition. It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year. I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with a bowed head and folded hands,”

Ranveer, Tilda Swinton, James Gray, and Farida Benlyazid will receive this honor. Singh has starred in stirring films like “Band Baaja Baarat,” “Ram Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and “Gully Boy” in his 12-year career.

Ranveer’s next film: Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

