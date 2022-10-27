Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh gets Marrakech’s Étoile d’or

Ranveer Singh gets Marrakech’s Étoile d’or

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh gets Marrakech’s Étoile d’or

Ranveer Singh gets Marrakech’s Étoile d’or

Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh receives the Étoile d’Or at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival.
  • Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan also received this honor.

Ranveer Singh is famous worldwide. He will receive the Étoile d’Or at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, according to reports. November 11–19 is the date. The Gully Boy actor is not the first recipient. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan also received this honor.

Advertisement

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor told the media that the tribute humbled and thrilled him. “The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this recognition. It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year. I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with a bowed head and folded hands,”

Ranveer, Tilda Swinton, James Gray, and Farida Benlyazid will receive this honor. Singh has starred in stirring films like “Band Baaja Baarat,” “Ram Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and “Gully Boy” in his 12-year career.

Ranveer’s next film: Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin sports car has valid insurance’ policy
Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin sports car has valid insurance’ policy

Ranveer Singh debuted in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's 2010 romantic comedy Band...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
Kelly Clarkson and Pink have joined forces for a song duet
Kelly Clarkson and Pink have joined forces for a song duet
Olivia Wilde avoids running into her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde avoids running into her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Olivia Newton honored by a fan in state memorial service Australia
Olivia Newton honored by a fan in state memorial service Australia
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story