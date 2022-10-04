Advertisement
Edition: English
Ranveer Singh is thrilled that Deepika Padukone has signed on to represent a line of high-end jewellery

Articles
  • One of the hippest Bollywood couples is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
  • These two consistently provide us romantic inspiration and make us swoon with their sweet acts of affection for one another
  • Ranveer is one of those actors who has no problem declaring his love for his wife in public whether it be at an awards ceremony or on social media
As usual, Ranveer chimed in to support his wife in the comments section after learning that the Piku actress had been selected a brand ambassador for an international company.

Ranveer Singh becomes his wife’s biggest fan Deepika Padukone

Without a doubt, Deepika Padukone is one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood. The actress’s career has been on the rise, and she shows no signs of slowing down. But now Ranveer Singh is her number one supporter, cheering her on in everything she does. Another international company announced Deepika as their brand ambassador on social media today. On their comments section, Ranveer proclaimed, “My Queen! Being a credit to us.

See Ranveer Singh’s comment here:

 

