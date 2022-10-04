Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone splitting?
After ten years of being together, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are...
As usual, Ranveer chimed in to support his wife in the comments section after learning that the Piku actress had been selected a brand ambassador for an international company.
Ranveer Singh becomes his wife’s biggest fan Deepika Padukone
Without a doubt, Deepika Padukone is one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood. The actress’s career has been on the rise, and she shows no signs of slowing down. But now Ranveer Singh is her number one supporter, cheering her on in everything she does. Another international company announced Deepika as their brand ambassador on social media today. On their comments section, Ranveer proclaimed, “My Queen! Being a credit to us.
See Ranveer Singh’s comment here:
The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier pic.twitter.com/mwjr8qY2Vm
— Cartier (@Cartier) October 3, 2022
