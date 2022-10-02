Ranveer Singh reacts to TikToker’s ‘what do you do for a living’

TikToker Daniel Mac and actor Ranveer Singh crossed paths in Mumbai when they both arrived for the Meta Creator Day event.

Recently, TikToker Daniel Mac and actor Ranveer Singh crossed paths in Mumbai when they both arrived for the Meta Creator Day event. Daniel shared a video of Ranveer pulling up to the location in his Lamborghini Urus on Instagram. Daniel remarked while recording the video, “This guy is mobbin.” The actor lowered the music volume in his car and waved to Ranveer as he approached.

Daniel told Ranveer, “Your car is sick. What do you do for a living?” He replied, “I am an actor. And you are Daniel Mac.” A surprised Daniel then asked, “Oh you know it.” Ranveer asked him, “What are you doing in Mumbai?” to which he replied, “I’m here for Meta Creator Day.”

Ranveer welcomed Daniel with a hug and the latter said, “Nice to meet you, man.” He also screamed ‘D Mac in the house, Daniel Mac is in the house, we’re in Mumbai’ standing at the entrance of the venue. As Ranveer, walked inside after hugging Daniel again, he said, “Nice to meet you, bro. That’s probably the insane entrance of all time. Let’s go.”

Sharing the video, Daniel captioned the post, “The greatest entrance of all time @ranveersingh #metacreatorday.” Reacting to the post, Ranveer commented, “Ayyyyyy (heart eyes emoji).” Daniel wrote, “@ranveersingh in the house.” A fan said, “@ranveersingh this what called energy sir.” Another person commented, “@itsdanielmac you met a soon-to-be Indian legend if he ain’t one already! @ranveersingh crazy positive vibes man!”

Ranveer dressed for the occasion in a pink T-shirt, blazer, and slacks. In addition, he chose pink sneakers and eccentric sunglasses. Ranveer performed his Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega at the occasion. Ranveer later hugged Kili Paul, a Tanzanian YouTube sensation, and they danced to a song together.

Ranveer will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt are also featured in the movie. In 2023, the movie will be released. He is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.