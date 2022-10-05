In the upcoming movie Code Name Tiranga, which stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, popular actor

Singer Harrdy Sandhu has spoken up about his experience working in the Bollywood industry.

With songs like Soch and Joker, which were written by Jaani and with music by B Praak, the 36-year-old actor became well-known. He has since moved on with his life. His trip has had its fair share of both sweetness and bitterness, though.

Before joining the cast of the movie 83, in which Ranveer Singh played the pivotal role, the young aspiring actor admitted that few people had seen his work. He stressed how important the movie 83 is to him because it helped him break into the Bollywood film industry.

Speaking specifically on his role in the movie 83, he explained his experience to date to News 18 Showsha, saying, “I didn’t know if the film 83 will open the doors for me in Bollywood. First of all, I never considered myself to be an actor. I’ve always believed that the acting I do will be limited to what is required for my songs. However, I always like acting for the camera.

“83, I believe, was a sort of gift from God to me because I really wanted to play cricket and I really wanted to play it for India, but I couldn’t because I got hurt while I was playing for the India Under 19 cricket team. Therefore, if not in real life, I should realise my ambition to play for the cricket team in fictional life, I believe God kind of gave it to me as a gift, he said.

On October 14, 2022, Sandhu’s upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga is slated for release.