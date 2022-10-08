Advertisement
Edition: English
Rashmika Mandanna appreciates Ranbir Kapoor’s sync

Articles
  • In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna discussed her time spent working with Ranbir Kapoor.
  • She stated that the two of them have a lot in common and that they collaborate well as a unit, as was reported by a source.

Rashmika stated that she is having a great time working with Ranbir and that she believes Ranbir is also a “director’s actor” like herself. Rashmika also expressed her admiration for Ranbir.

According to what Rashmika said to an Indian source, “When you work with them, you realise how they’re so in sync. Because I believe that Ranbir is a director’s actor and so am I. Our captain is Sandeep sir and he’s perfect.”

In addition to this, she stated, “Sandeep Sir comes and asks us after the scene if we’re ok, if we found the scene ok. Then I go to RK and ask him if he feels I did well.”

In the next film Animal, which is scheduled for release the following year, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen together. Sandeep Vanga is the one responsible for directing this suspenseful picture.

