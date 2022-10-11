Rashmika-Vijay back from Maldives

Our South stars know how to keep movie fans interested with news about their movies and interesting posts on social media.

There were more of these kinds of news stories on October 11, which kept fans interested.

A lot has happened since Rashmika Mandanna’s last post from her Maldives vacation, Dhanush’s father’s reaction to him calling off his divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s surrogacy causing a stir, and Samantha’s first selfie after giving up social media

Advertisement

Our South stars know how to keep movie fans interested with news about their movies and interesting posts on social media. There were more of these kinds of news stories on October 11, which kept fans interested. A lot has happened since Rashmika Mandanna’s last post from her Maldives vacation, Dhanush’s father’s reaction to him calling off his divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s surrogacy causing a stir, and Samantha’s first selfie after giving up social media.

We bring you the day’s biggest news stories so that you can stay up to date on what’s going on in the South film community.

Rashmika Mandanna says goodbye to Maldives and comes back with Vijay.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is finally back in the United States after a much-needed break in the Maldives. Before she left for good, the actress from Pushpa shared one last photo from her trip. She used Instagram to post a picture of herself posing in front of the sea in a lavender one-piece, black sunglasses, and red flip-flops. The title of her post said, “Much-needed vacation is over, can’t believe I have to leave this place!”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, were both seen at the Mumbai airport today. Even though they weren’t together, the fact that they got to the airport around the same time shows that they were on vacation together.

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay Deverakonda is there for her Rashmika Mandanna discussed her connection with Vijay Deverakonda. In response to rumours...